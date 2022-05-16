Five-day multinational civil-military exercise Argonaftis 2022 begins

The five-day multinational civil-military exercise Argonaftis 2022 began in Cyprus on Monday with the first phase being a table top exercise while the second one will take place at Limassol port.

The third phase on Friday will involve a mock maritime accident off the island’s southern coast, according to a Defence Ministry announcement.

Argonaftis is an annual sea, air and land drill but it has not taken place the past two years due to Covid. It involves the Defence and Foreign ministries, the JRCC search and rescue centre and civil defence.

Countries taking part include Greece, the UK, France, Italy, the US and Israel.

This year’s scenario involves the reception of civilians from neighbouring countries.