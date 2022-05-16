NewsLocalFive-day multinational civil-military exercise Argonaftis 2022 begins

Five-day multinational civil-military exercise Argonaftis 2022 begins

Argonaftis
Argonaftis

The five-day multinational civil-military exercise Argonaftis 2022 began in Cyprus on Monday with the first phase being a table top exercise while the second one will take place at Limassol port.

The third phase on Friday will involve a mock maritime accident off the island’s southern coast, according to a Defence Ministry announcement.

Argonaftis is an annual sea, air and land drill but it has not taken place the past two years due to Covid. It involves the Defence and Foreign ministries, the JRCC search and rescue centre and civil defence.

Countries taking part include Greece, the UK, France, Italy, the US and Israel.

This year’s scenario involves the reception of civilians from neighbouring countries.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus President to chair special meeting on measures to tackle rising inflation
Next articleObservatory of Violence in the School’s study to be concluded in 2022-2023 school year

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros