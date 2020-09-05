News Local Five covid-19 cases detected on Saturday out of 3,033 tests

Five covid-19 cases detected on Saturday out of 3,033 tests

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Cyprus out of a total of 3,033 tests carried out.

In detail, out of 684 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases were detected.

Out of 205 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case was detected.

Out of 1,683 tests tests carried out with samples taken from passengers and repatriated Cypriots, 1 case was detected.

Specifically, two people arrived from abroad – one case concerns a woman from Ukraine who recently returned from her country and was asymptomatic.

She was found positive the second time she got tested, two days before her 14-day self-isolation was to end. The other is a permanent resident of Cyprus who arrived from Romania on Saturday.

Another case is a man from India who is the flat mate of a second man from India who tested positive three days ago after returning from his country.

Two more people tested positive as part of the testing offered by their workplaces. Both were asymptomatic.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBoat with 51 migrants lands in Famagusta area
Next articleUK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus

Top Stories

World

UK police investigating suspicious item on Manchester bus

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Manchester, north west England, said on Saturday they were responding to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at...
Read more
Local

Five covid-19 cases detected on Saturday out of 3,033 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Cyprus out of a total of 3,033 tests...
Read more
Local

Boat with 51 migrants lands in Famagusta area

Annie Charalambous -
A boat with 51 migrants – including women and children - landed in the buffer zone of Famagusta area around noon on Saturday and...
Read more
World

British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

Annie Charalambous -
The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdoch's News UK,...
Read more
Local

S&P credit rating for Cyprus confirms economy’s rational management-FinMin

Annie Charalambous -
Standard & Poor’s latest credit rating for Cyprus is a confirmation of the rational management of the economy and public finances by the Government...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Boat with 51 migrants lands in Famagusta area

Annie Charalambous -
A boat with 51 migrants – including women and children - landed in the buffer zone of Famagusta area around noon on Saturday and...
Read more
Local

S&P credit rating for Cyprus confirms economy’s rational management-FinMin

Annie Charalambous -
Standard & Poor’s latest credit rating for Cyprus is a confirmation of the rational management of the economy and public finances by the Government...
Read more
Local

Total of 1,498 covid cases in Cyprus since pandemic’s outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 1,498 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Cyprus since the pandemic's outbreak and up until September 3, according to latest data...
Read more
Local

Migrant mother and three infants transferred to Makarios Hospital

Annie Charalambous -
A young migrant woman with three infants who arrived in Cyprus early on Friday on a small boat have all been taken to Makarios...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros