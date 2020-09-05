Five covid-19 cases detected on Saturday out of 3,033 tests

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Cyprus out of a total of 3,033 tests carried out.

In detail, out of 684 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases were detected.

Out of 205 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 1 case was detected.

Out of 1,683 tests tests carried out with samples taken from passengers and repatriated Cypriots, 1 case was detected.

Specifically, two people arrived from abroad – one case concerns a woman from Ukraine who recently returned from her country and was asymptomatic.

She was found positive the second time she got tested, two days before her 14-day self-isolation was to end. The other is a permanent resident of Cyprus who arrived from Romania on Saturday.

Another case is a man from India who is the flat mate of a second man from India who tested positive three days ago after returning from his country.

Two more people tested positive as part of the testing offered by their workplaces. Both were asymptomatic.