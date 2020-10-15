Five coronavirus patients discharged after clinical test at Hadassah

Five patients treated at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for COVID-19 have been recently discharged, healthy and coronavirus-free after taking part in the first clinical trial of an innovative treatment developed by the hospital.

Allocetra, the drug used in the clinical trial, was developed with the Enlivex Company based on research conducted by Prof. Dror Mevorach, director of Hadassah’s Internal Medicine and Coronavirus departments. It had already been successfully tested on 10 sepsis patients.

Given the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the doctors of Hadassah Hospital continue to offer the medical expertise to patients in Cyprus through telediagnosis.

(philenews)