Five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Paphos Citizens Services Center

Three employees of the Paphos Citizens Services Center had a test on Saturday and tested positive to COVID-19.

However, even though they informed their superiors, the center closed for only one hour for disinfection and continued work normally even though many of the employees were closed contacts of the confirmed cases.

Another two employees had the test and were also positive, raising the number of confirmed cases to five out of 18 employees.

The Center is still in operation and the only people who are not working are the confirmed cases.

(philenews)