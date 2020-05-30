Five catering establishments booked for breaking decree

Five catering establishments in Paphos and Polis Chrysochous have been booked for breaking the Health Minister’s decree governing their operation under the quarantine law to contain the spread of coronavirus.

One of the five was issued an out of court fine. The other four will be charged in court because besides breaking the decree they had not secured the appropriate permits to operate their establishments, philenews reports.

Taking part in the checks were Paphos police and officials from the Health Ministry and deputy ministry of tourism.