In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt and pepper as well as the flour and water. Make small round balls and fry them in hot oil until they turn golden brown. Serve immediately.

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely chopped

A little parsley, finely chopped

1kg fish fillet, 2 glasses flour

1 glass water, salt and pepper