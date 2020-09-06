First visitors after Cyprus airports reopened were from Greece, Germany, Poland

Coronavirus fear has forced many to cancel tourism plans this summer but those who dared come over to Cyprus after the reopening of airports were mainly from Greece, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria, Philenews reports.

Cyprus reopened for tourism and started accepting visitors from a green list of countries in early June, and data compiled from the CyprusFlightPass platform shows the total number of visitors in July standing at 64,914.

Specifically, 10,824 (16.67%) came from Greece, 9,651 (14.87%) from Germany, 7,477 (11.52%) from Poland, 6,263 (9.65%) from Switzerland (including Lichtenstein), 3,863 (5.95%) from Denmark, 3,115 (4.80%) from Austria and 23,721 from other countries.

The data also indicates that arrivals from Greece decreased by 9.7% in July compared with the same month last year. Those from Germany were down by 28.3%, Poland’s by 14.3%, Switzerland’s by 39.7%, Denmark’s by 52.8% and 42.8% by those from Austria.

The reason behind the trip for 70.6% of arrivals in July was vacation, 20.1% came over to visit relatives and friends and 9.3% for professional reasons.