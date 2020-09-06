News Local First visitors after Cyprus airports reopened were from Greece, Germany, Poland

First visitors after Cyprus airports reopened were from Greece, Germany, Poland

Coronavirus fear has forced many to cancel tourism plans this summer but those who dared come over to Cyprus after the reopening of airports were mainly from Greece, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Denmark and Austria, Philenews reports.

Cyprus reopened for tourism and started accepting visitors from a green list of countries in early June, and data compiled from the CyprusFlightPass platform shows the total number of visitors in July standing at 64,914.

Specifically, 10,824 (16.67%) came from Greece, 9,651 (14.87%) from Germany, 7,477 (11.52%) from Poland, 6,263 (9.65%) from Switzerland (including Lichtenstein), 3,863 (5.95%) from Denmark, 3,115 (4.80%) from Austria and 23,721 from other countries.

The data also indicates that arrivals from Greece decreased by 9.7% in July compared with the same month last year. Those from Germany were down by 28.3%, Poland’s by 14.3%, Switzerland’s by 39.7%, Denmark’s by 52.8% and 42.8% by those from Austria.

The reason behind the trip for 70.6% of arrivals in July was vacation, 20.1% came over to visit relatives and friends and 9.3% for professional reasons.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece announces 187 new covid cases, one fatality
Next articleSeveral boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Top Stories

World

Police use tear gas, Portland protesters throw fire bombs

Annie Charalambous -
Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn used tear gas on Saturday night and at least one person...
Read more
World

Police in Birmingham seeking one suspect in connection with stabbings

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Birmingham in central England said they were seeking a single suspect in relation to a series of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday. This...
Read more
Local

Four arrested for people smuggling following arrival of boat migrants

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police have arrested and remanded in custody for eight days four men in connection with the arrival on a boat of 51 migrants...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 26.75 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 26.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 875,419​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
Local

Covid pandemic changes state of play of professions

Annie Charalambous -
The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our lives including the state of play of professions – some of which have become obsolete and others...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four arrested for people smuggling following arrival of boat migrants

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police have arrested and remanded in custody for eight days four men in connection with the arrival on a boat of 51 migrants...
Read more
Local

Covid pandemic changes state of play of professions

Annie Charalambous -
The Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our lives including the state of play of professions – some of which have become obsolete and others...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 38 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Sunday will be mainly fine and hot but with no alert for extremely high temperatures issued as was the case over the past recent...
Read more
Local

Five covid-19 cases detected on Saturday out of 3,033 tests

Annie Charalambous -
The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that five new cases of coronavirus were detected in Cyprus out of a total of 3,033 tests...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros