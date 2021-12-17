First vaccinations of children 5-11 begin today

NewsLocalFirst vaccinations of children 5-11 begin today

Christina Giannaki, General Director of the Health Ministry, said that 130 children aged 5-11 are scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 today. She noted that the vaccination of children began in Larnaca but vaccinations will also take place in Limassol, Polis Chrysochous, Kyperounta and Famagusta while on Monday there will be in Nicosia.

As she said, the vaccines for children arrived on Monday and Cyprus is the first country that started the vaccination of children. She added that currently 86% of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine, 81.2% who have had the second dose and there is also increase of people aged 15-17 and children 12-15 who have been vaccinated

