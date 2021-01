The first snow in Cyprus this winter has finally fallen on the higher mountain peaks of Troodos following a protracted ‘spring time’ in the Mediterranean island.

The Meteorology Service on Thursday said snow is expected to continue falling on the highest peaks of Troodos over the next couple of days.

But temperatures all around Cyprus will remain more or less the same.

Specifically, the weather on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mainly cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.