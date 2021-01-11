News Local First snow expected soon

Another cold day

Low pressure system is affecting the area. Dust particles to be seen in the atmosphere until Wednesday. First snow expected as of Wednesday night.

On Monday afternoon the weather will be cloudy.

Tomorrow Tuesday, the weather will be initially fine and in the afternoon it will be cloudy. Temperatures will rise to around 23 C inland and the western coastal areas, 22C in the rest of the coastal area and around 17 C over the mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will be cloudy and as of noon local showers and isolated storms are expected. Possible show on the highest mountains of Troodos and slight decrease of temperature.

On Thursday the weather will be cloudy with local showers and isolated storms as well as snow on the highest mountains of Troodos. As of the evening the weather is expected to improve but the temperature will decrease to be near the seasonal average.

On Friday, the weather will be initially fine but gradually will become cloudy, with local showers and isolated storms, as well as snow on highest mountains.

By gavriella
