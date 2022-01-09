NewsLocalFirst smart pillar installed in Paphos

First smart pillar installed in Paphos

Smartpillar
Smartpillar

The first of 56 smart pillars has been installed in Paphos on Saturday.

In a posting on social media, Paphos Mayor Phaidon Phaidonos said that the project will contribute to the radical upgrading of the town’s lighting and will change the night image of Paphos.

He added that the Municipality of Paphos will save 500,000 euros annually from the replacement of the conventional lights with LED lamps while the smart pillars will be placed in central points of the town.

In the coming period 7,000 lights will be replaced in and around Paphos with LED lights.

By gavriella
