First shipment of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Ukraine takes place on Tuesday

The first shipment of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Ukrainian people is taking place around noon on Tuesday, Commissioner for the Citizen Panayiotis Sentonas told state radio.

The aid collected for war-torn Ukraine is the largest ever in the history of the Republic, Sentonas also said.

Specifically, 250 pallets of food and 32 pallets of medicines – enough to fill 15 shipping containers at Limassol port – have been collected.

The campaign was undertaken by public, municipalities, communities and organised groups and coordinated by the ports authority.

More than 40 collection points had been set up across Cyprus, primarily focusing on the gathering of dry food items, as well as pharmaceuticals.

The containers also include materials offered by the Cyprus Red Cross and concerns 1,500 sets of personal hygiene items for children and adults.

The donations gathered at all of the collection points island-wide have been packed to go in one shipment – at the expense of the government.