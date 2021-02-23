First sexual harassment case in Cyprus sport filed in court

As sexual harassment cases in Cyprus sport are mounting, the Attorney General’s Office on Monday gave the green light to police to file the first such case in court.

It concerns a track and field coach who was reported for sexually assaulting four female athletes, according to Philenews.

The alleged criminal acts took place in Larnaca years ago.

At the same time, a basketball player’s complaint against her former coach is also under review by the island’s Law Office.

The reports followed Olympic shooter Andri Eleftheriou’s coming forward and pointing the finger at a sports official a month ago.

Her case is also on its way to the Law Office – delayed due to the need for another statement to be taken – according to police insiders.

In the meantime, as more athletes but also other women are coming out claiming they too were sexually assaulted by those they trusted, a special unit has been set up at police Headquarters to investigate harassment cases.

The unit is made up exclusively by women police officers.

Pending before the unit now are cases of alleged sexual harassment by a high-ranking priest, a former Euro MP and a doctor.