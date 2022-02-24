First sentence for terrorism case expected 1st March

NewsLocalFirst sentence for terrorism case expected 1st March

Gun
On 1st March the Assize Court in Nicosia is expected to announce the sentence for a 21-year-old Cypriot, regarding a case of terrorism for which an Azeri was initially arrested and then another five people.

The 21-year-old student of Medicine, with Cypriot identity, is facing the charges of assistance after a crime as well as a terrorism-related charge. According to the indictment, while being aware of information regarding a terrorist attack, the man did not reveal it. It is possible that after his conviction the man will be asked to testify against the other persons who are facing serious charges related to terrorism and attempted murder of five Israelis.

Taste

