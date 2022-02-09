First registered letter with traffic offence recorded on speed cameras goes out on Wednesday

A month and a half after newly introduced speed cameras went live in Cyprus the first fines to motorists caught violating the highway code are to be sent out on Wednesday.

Not a single registered letter with a traffic offence has been sent out yet because of procedural issues that were recently resolved, Philenews also reported on Wednesday.

Operators have difficulty confirming mailing addresses due to bad record-keeping or the time needed to calculate penalty points when more than one violation is recorded.

As expected, the delay has built up a backlog of fines as the camera network reports hundreds of violations daily.

Four fixed and four mobile cameras currently in use are flagging over 800 violations per day, with the mobile units recording mainly speed violations.

The traffic camera network officially began penalizing motorists from January 1 after its introduction on 25 October.

Authorities decided at the time to impose a grace period before sending out tickets to offenders.

The first fines were to be sent out on 1 January, with authorities claiming this would give motorists the chance to familiarise themselves with the system.

There are currently four fixed and four mobile cameras while it is expected that gradually 90 fixed and 20 mobile ones will be introduced over three years.