The first organ transplant from a living relative donor was performed to a child in Cyprus, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

It said the procedure sends a message of love and altruism.

The announcement says that with the help of renowned Associate Professor Aizner Sigal, Surgeon specialising in transplants and Head of the Paediatric Kidney Transplant Department at Schneider Hospital, and in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the first “transplant from a living relative donor to a minor (from mother to child 14 years old) was performed and it was a complete success”.

The Ministry said that this could be the start of a meaningful cooperation to provide specialised services to patients and contribute substantially in upgrading health services for all Cypriot citizens.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Christina Yiannaki, who supervised the operation, said she hoped that mass covid-19 vaccinations will bring help us be rid the soonest from the pandemic and to concentrate on these kinds of actions that can contribute to upgrading the level of public health in Cyprus.