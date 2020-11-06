News Local First MVA/CSEO online global Moon Village Symposium to take place next week...

First MVA/CSEO online global Moon Village Symposium to take place next week from Nicosia

The First Online Global Moon Village Workshop & Symposium will take place 9 and 10 of November from Nicosia in cooperation with the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO).

President of CSEO George Danos told CNA that the symposium was to take place in Nicosia but due to the pandemic it will be held online from Nicosia.

He said that Cyprus through its crossroads location and its long history in being a catalyser of friendship between nations, is the ideal location to gather together to take the next steps in the exploration of the moon and beyond.

Danos pointed out that the return to the Moon and the creation of a permanent base on the Lunar surface are major goals for humanity; goals that can be achieved through international collaboration and a uniting effort. The Moon Village Association has been instrumental in facilitating global collaboration between all relevant stakeholders, he added.

The Workshop & Symposium, will present various matters for the growth of the Moon Village community and lunar activities, discussing on-going and planned Moon programs, and bringing together stakeholders and lunar community. A big audience is expected from all over the world representing space and non-space companies, space agencies, international organizations, researchers and the wider public.

Speakers include Simonetta Di Pippo United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) – Director, Mike Gold National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) – Acting Associate Administrator, Jan Woerner European Space Agency (ESA) – Director General, Umamaheswaran RIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – Scientific Secretary, Hiroshi SasakiJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) – Vice President for international space exploration, Marius-Ioan Piso Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) – President and CEO, COPUOS – Chairman, High-level Executive China National Space Administration (CNSA), Carlos Augusto Texeira de Moura Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) – President, Mathias Link Luxemburg Space Agency – Director of International Affairs.

Other speakers are Niklas Hedman United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) – Chief of Committee, Policy and Legal Affairs Section, Kirk Shireman Lockheed Martin – Vice President, Lunar Exploration, Alexander Degtyarev Yuzhnoye State Design Office – General Director, Dan Hendrickson Astrobotic – Vice President, Business Development, Iwao Igarashi Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – VP & General Manager, Business Development Department, Space Systems, Cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu Association of Space Explorers International – Former President, David Reggio FRSA Leading Universities Expert and John Mankins Moon Village Association – Vice President.

Giuseppe Reibaldi President, Moon Village Association said that the MVA`s mission is unique, bridging together both spacefaring and non-spacefaring nations offering them the opportunity to play a role in its realization.

There is no other organization on the international scene having such a mission, he stressed.

“Our global role of fostering international lunar cooperation and peace – is aiming to establish a common level playing field for lunar activities through the Moon Village Principles as common practices for sustainable lunar activities for lunar stakeholders, worldwide, to adopt and use in their programs”, Reibaldi said.

More information can be found at https://mva2020.cseo.org.cy/

CNA is the media sponsor of this important symposium.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleNicosia Municipality to take measures against the pandemic
Next articleMoscow reacts to US calls for Cyprus to deny port access to Russian naval vessels

Top Stories

Local

POED requests more measures to keep schools safe

gavriella -
The Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) is asking for additional measures so that the schools will remain safe for the children and the teachers. In...
Read more
Local

Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

gavriella -
The sports sector in Cyprus has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Andreas Michaelides has said. In...
Read more
Local

As of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus

gavriella -
As of October 31st, a total of 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (case fatality risk: 0.8%) have been reported in the Republic of...
Read more
Local

More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
In the coming days more patients with COVID-19 are expected to be transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital which is the Reference Establishment for...
Read more
Local

Temporary waters cuts on Tuesday in Strovolos, Aglandjia, Latsia

gavriella -
The Nicosia Water Board announced that on Tuesday 10 November there will be temporary water cuts from 06:30 until 13:00 in areas of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

POED requests more measures to keep schools safe

gavriella -
The Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) is asking for additional measures so that the schools will remain safe for the children and the teachers. In...
Read more
Local

Sports sector has been hit by the pandemic, CSO President tells CNA

gavriella -
The sports sector in Cyprus has been hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, Andreas Michaelides has said. In...
Read more
Local

As of October 31st, 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were recorded in Cyprus

gavriella -
As of October 31st, a total of 4,422 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths (case fatality risk: 0.8%) have been reported in the Republic of...
Read more
Local

More doctors, nurses needed at Famagusta General Hospital

gavriella -
In the coming days more patients with COVID-19 are expected to be transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital which is the Reference Establishment for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros