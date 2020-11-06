First MVA/CSEO online global Moon Village Symposium to take place next week from Nicosia

The First Online Global Moon Village Workshop & Symposium will take place 9 and 10 of November from Nicosia in cooperation with the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO).

President of CSEO George Danos told CNA that the symposium was to take place in Nicosia but due to the pandemic it will be held online from Nicosia.

He said that Cyprus through its crossroads location and its long history in being a catalyser of friendship between nations, is the ideal location to gather together to take the next steps in the exploration of the moon and beyond.

Danos pointed out that the return to the Moon and the creation of a permanent base on the Lunar surface are major goals for humanity; goals that can be achieved through international collaboration and a uniting effort. The Moon Village Association has been instrumental in facilitating global collaboration between all relevant stakeholders, he added.

The Workshop & Symposium, will present various matters for the growth of the Moon Village community and lunar activities, discussing on-going and planned Moon programs, and bringing together stakeholders and lunar community. A big audience is expected from all over the world representing space and non-space companies, space agencies, international organizations, researchers and the wider public.

Speakers include Simonetta Di Pippo United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) – Director, Mike Gold National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) – Acting Associate Administrator, Jan Woerner European Space Agency (ESA) – Director General, Umamaheswaran RIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) – Scientific Secretary, Hiroshi SasakiJapan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) – Vice President for international space exploration, Marius-Ioan Piso Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) – President and CEO, COPUOS – Chairman, High-level Executive China National Space Administration (CNSA), Carlos Augusto Texeira de Moura Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) – President, Mathias Link Luxemburg Space Agency – Director of International Affairs.

Other speakers are Niklas Hedman United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) – Chief of Committee, Policy and Legal Affairs Section, Kirk Shireman Lockheed Martin – Vice President, Lunar Exploration, Alexander Degtyarev Yuzhnoye State Design Office – General Director, Dan Hendrickson Astrobotic – Vice President, Business Development, Iwao Igarashi Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – VP & General Manager, Business Development Department, Space Systems, Cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu Association of Space Explorers International – Former President, David Reggio FRSA Leading Universities Expert and John Mankins Moon Village Association – Vice President.

Giuseppe Reibaldi President, Moon Village Association said that the MVA`s mission is unique, bridging together both spacefaring and non-spacefaring nations offering them the opportunity to play a role in its realization.

There is no other organization on the international scene having such a mission, he stressed.

“Our global role of fostering international lunar cooperation and peace – is aiming to establish a common level playing field for lunar activities through the Moon Village Principles as common practices for sustainable lunar activities for lunar stakeholders, worldwide, to adopt and use in their programs”, Reibaldi said.

More information can be found at https://mva2020.cseo.org.cy/

CNA is the media sponsor of this important symposium.

(CNA)