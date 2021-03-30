First holiday packages for Greece

Tourist agencies in Cyprus have started advertising Eastern and summer packages for holidays in the Greek islands, hoping that by then the vaccination program in both countries will have proceeded normally and the epidemiological situation will have improved. The vaccination program in Greece is aiming at vaccinating 60% of the population by June.

From a first glance at the websites of tourist agencies it is noted that the information is also accompanied by safety valves for travelers and specifically with the commitment to refund all the money for the reservation under certain circumstances related to the pandemic.

In addition to the Greek islands, tourist agencies are also offering Easter in Prague or Cuba, or trips to Dubai.