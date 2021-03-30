InsiderEconomyFirst holiday packages for Greece

First holiday packages for Greece

Tourist agencies in Cyprus have started advertising Eastern and summer packages for holidays in the Greek islands, hoping that by then the vaccination program in both countries will have proceeded normally and the epidemiological situation will have improved. The vaccination program in Greece is aiming at vaccinating 60% of the population by June.

From a first glance at the websites of tourist agencies it is noted that the information is also accompanied by safety valves for travelers and specifically with the commitment to refund all the money for the reservation under certain circumstances related to the pandemic.

In addition to the Greek islands, tourist agencies are also offering Easter in Prague or Cuba, or trips to Dubai.

By gavriella
Previous articleFive-year old boy to leave for USA this week
Next articleBig military Israeli exercise in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros