First flights to Paphos on June 21

The first scheduled flights to Paphos Airport will be on June 21, with airplanes landing from Greece and Israel, although Hermes Airports officials have indicated there may be flights even earlier, CNA reports.

Both Larnaca and Paphos Airports reopened today after Cyprus introduced a flight ban on March 21 for all but rescue flights as part of a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There are five departures and arrivals as well as a repatriation flight at Larnaca which has been catering for repatriations and cargo flights.

Paphos, which had temporarily suspended operations as part of cost savings, has also reopened with the same health protocols in force at Larnaca that include allowing entry only to passengers and staff and requiring everyone to wear masks.

