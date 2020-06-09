First flight lands at Larnaca (video)

Larnaca Airport has welcomed its first arrivals since Cyprus banned all but repatriation flights on March 21 with 22 passengers landing on a flight from Tel Aviv at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The first departure was at 8 am when an Aegean flight left for Athens with 32 passengers.

Με μεγάλη χαρά βρέθηκα σήμερα στο Αεροδρόμιο Λάρνακας όπου στις 10:15 υποδέχτηκα την πρώτη άφιξη στην Κύπρο από Τελ Αβίβ. Σε δηλώσεις στα ΜΜΕ αναφέρθηκα στην ετοιμότητά μας στην εφαρμογή της πρώτης φάσης άρσης των περιοριστικών μέτρων. Δηλώσεις: https://t.co/2Qu4b0pCcK — Yiannis Karousos (@yianniskarousos) June 9, 2020



Strict protocols are in force at the airports which have reopened under public health rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, who earlier on Tuesday had hailed the restoration of the island’s air connectivity starting with 19 countries, was on hand to inspect the measures and welcome the first arrivals.

“I am happy with the preparations. The first few days will operate as a pilot stage. We are talking about a gradual opening,” he said.

Arrivals up until June 20 require a certificate that they have tested negative for coronavirus and Karousos said that all 22 of today’s arrivals had a certificate.

“From June 20 we expect an increase in flights as arrivals from a number of countries will not require a certificate that they do not have coronavirus,” he said.

Asked about air connectivity, he said that a new scheme of incentives that will be offered for six months is due to go to cabinet for approval.

Επανέρχεται σήμερα, έπειτα από δυόμιση μήνες η συνδεσιμότητα του νησιού μας με άλλες 19 χώρες . Με αισιοδοξία ανοίγουν σήμερα τα κυπριακά αεροδρομία με την πρώτη πτήση να φθάνει Λάρνακα από το Ισραήλ στις 10:15. #karousos

Περισσότερα εδώ: https://t.co/IJFoC6WH2q pic.twitter.com/uJeZNGm3ih — Yiannis Karousos (@yianniskarousos) June 9, 2020

The Israeli TV channel 12 accompanied the first arrivals.

Larnaca deputy mayor Iason Iasonides said that the channel had contacted the municipality and asked to film the first flight to Larnaca. The crew was welcomed by the deputy mayor and Karousos.

The arrival was also covered by the Greek service of Euronews.