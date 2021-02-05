First doses of Astrazeneca vaccine in Cyprus on Monday

A total of 7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Cyprus on Monday and the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19 suggested its administration without age limit.

The Health Ministry announced that within the framework of the AstraZeneca vaccine’s permit from the European Medicines Agency, and in view of the beginning of deliveries by the manufacturing company, the Scientific Committee suggested the administration of the vaccine without age limit, as EMA is seen as the only relevant Authority in the European Union capable of evaluating the scientific data of pharmaceutical products.

(philenews)