First decibel meters to start work in Paphos center

The first decibel meters, the specialized devices that the Paphos Municipality has recently purchased in order to combat noise in the city, will be implemented as of today in the town’s commercial center.

Already the Paphos Mayor and the Chief of Police have made relevant announcements and presented the new devices.

Initially the new equipment was intended for the tourist area of Kato Paphos, but due to the pandemic this is not necessary. On the contrary, the situation in the center of Paphos is described as “out of control” and the said devices will be used there to control the situation.