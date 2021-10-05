NewsLocalFirst decibel meters to start work in Paphos center

First decibel meters to start work in Paphos center

The first decibel meters, the specialized devices that the Paphos Municipality has recently purchased in order to combat noise in the city, will be implemented as of today in the town’s commercial center.

Already the Paphos Mayor and the Chief of Police have made relevant announcements and presented the new devices.

Initially the new equipment was intended for the tourist area of Kato Paphos, but due to the pandemic this is not necessary. On the contrary, the situation in the center of Paphos is described as “out of control” and the said devices will be used there to control the situation.

By gavriella
Previous articleNicosia General Hospital replies to three complaints by patients
Next articleRapid antigen testing units – Wednesday, 6 October 2021; who is eligible

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros