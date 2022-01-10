First day back to school with massive absences of both teachers and students

Teachers and students today returned back to school with doubts, fear and concern since variant Omicron seems to have dominated on the community. It is expected that there will be several absences both by teachers and students.

It is estimated that more than 2.5% of the teachers in Secondary Education will be absent due to Covid-19 and similar problems are also expected in elementary schools.

The president of the Secondary Education teachers’ union expressed the wish that the Education Ministry will have taken the necessary steps to appoint substitute teachers so that schools will be able to operate normally.

The president of the elementary school teachers’ union said that until last Friday 61 replacements were needed for elementary schools and kindergartens.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou referred to a Plan B and a Plan C stressing the target is for the children to go to school and have lessons without gaps.