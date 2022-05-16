First appearance of firefighting planes in Paphos

The two new firefighting planes that Cyprus will use this summer were in use today but fortunately only for exercise and preparation purposes.

The two aircraft, model Tractor, have come to Cyprus from Spain, within the framework of an agreement of the government, similar to the one about the Russian Kamov 32.

The two places will be under the responsibility of the Forestry Department and have been carrying out exercises so that the crews will be ready for the summer’s fires.

The use of the two air tractor is particularly important due to the fires that every year affect Cyprus and due to the fact that the helicopters from Russia will not reinforce the Republic’s firefighting forces this year.