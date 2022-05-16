NewsLocalFirst appearance of firefighting planes in Paphos

First appearance of firefighting planes in Paphos

Firefightingplace
Firefightingplace

The two new firefighting planes that Cyprus will use this summer were in use today but fortunately only for exercise and preparation purposes.

The two aircraft, model Tractor, have come to Cyprus from Spain, within the framework of an agreement of the government, similar to the one about the Russian Kamov 32.

The two places will be under the responsibility of the Forestry Department and have been carrying out exercises so that the crews will be ready for the summer’s fires.

The use of the two air tractor is particularly important due to the fires that every year affect Cyprus and due to the fact that the helicopters from Russia will not reinforce the Republic’s firefighting forces this year.

By gavriella
Previous articleHe punched driver who was involved in an accident with his wife
Next articleStudy to unblock the project of Paphos marina

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros