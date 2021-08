The Tokyo Paralympics kicked off on Tuesday (August 24) with a fireworks display as part of the opening ceremony.

No spectators are allowed in venues during the Games, as was the case with the recently concluded Olympics, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Organisers said the opening ceremony was attended by about 3,400 members of team delegations, 800 Games “stakeholders” and guests of honor, and 2,400 members of the media.

The Paralympics are set to run until Sept. 5.