The Forestry Department also said that person who use them without obtaining a relevant permit before and/or causes a fire as a result of it, is guilty of a criminal offense.

And if convicted he/she is subject to a severe imprisonment sentence or a fine or both.

The public is urged to report immediately any apparent illegalities by contacting their local police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.

And anyone who sees smoke or a fire should call 1407 or 112.