House, car repair shop, storeroom damaged by fire

A fire which broke out off the Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis road on Tuesday afternoon has left a trail of damage in its wake, including three cars, a car mechanic’s shop, storerooms with spare parts as well as the interior of a house, trees and bales of hay.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Twitter that the fire, which has now been contained, had also damaged a number of gas cylinders.

The owner of the house was able to exit the house without danger.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but at first sight it appears to have started on the edge of the road, among reeds and to have spread as a result of strong winds in the area.

Earlier Kettis had said that four fire trucks had responded to the fire which was burning dry vegetation and buildings used to store spare parts.

Η πυρκαγιά είναι υπό έλεγχο. Κάηκαν υποστατικά με εξαρτήματα, συνεργείο οχημάτων αριθμός δέντρων, αποκαλάμες, μπάλες σανο 3 οχήματα (το ένα σε χρήση) και επηρεάστηκε σοβαρά τον εσωτερικό οικίας. Επίσης πυρκαγιά επηρέασε αριθμό κυλίνδρων υγραερίου και CO2. ..συνέχεια με νέο tweet. — Andreas Kettis (@akettis) July 7, 2020