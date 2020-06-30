Fire service rescues swimmer stranded on rocks

Members of Emak, the disaster response unit of the Cyprus fire services, were called into action this morning to rescue a swimmer who became stranded in a rocky area along Limassol’s coastline.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis posted a video of the rescue on Twitter.

He said that a swimmer had tired, came to shore in a rocky area but became stranded.

Emak officers from Limassol responded and brought the person to safety using special equipment.