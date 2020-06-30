Fire service rescues swimmer stranded on rocks

Members of Emak, the disaster response unit of the Cyprus fire services, were called into action this morning to rescue a swimmer who became stranded in a rocky area along Limassol’s coastline.
Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis posted a video of the rescue on Twitter.
He said that a swimmer had tired, came to shore in a rocky area but became stranded.
Emak officers from Limassol responded and brought the person to safety using special equipment.
Πρωινή ανταπόκριση για διάσωση ατόμου σε θαλάσσια βραχώδη τοποθεσία. Άτομο το οποίο κολυμπούσε λόγω κούρασης βγήκε σε βραχώδη περιοχή και αδυνατούσε να διαφύγει του βραχώδες εδάφους με ασφάλεια. Ανταπόκριση 2 ομάδ. διάσωσης Στ. Λ/σού-ΕΜΑΚ και ανάσυρση το ατόμου με ειδ. εξάρτυση pic.twitter.com/Mbc2oPzdgZ
— Andreas Kettis (@akettis) June 30, 2020