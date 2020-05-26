News Local Fire Service records 476 fires in 15 days

Fire Service records 476 fires in 15 days

Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis has told CNA that 476 fires broke out across Cyprus in the last 15 days, of which 450 were at the countryside.

Kettis said that the spike in fires has been attributed to human activity, either by negligence or arson.

Last May’s figures are not far off from May of this year, with 693 fires recorded for that month in 2019 and close to 600 so far in May 2020.

Asked to comment on the causes behind the recent spike in fires and whether they happened by chance, Kettis said that “as far as the Fire Service is concerned, fires don’t happen by chance. This is highly unlikely and requires exceptionally favourable conditions. Nor do winds create fires, but simply favour them. The same applies for high temperatures.

“You need a spark to have fire, which is then boosted by the factors of wind and high temperature. For a spark to form it means you have human activity, may that be a lit discarded cigarette, using metal cutting tools, cooking at picnic sites and so on,” Kettis explained.

He also mentioned that the Fire Service in collaboration with other state first responders has ramped up patrols in view of the summer period.

“We staffed a while ago all the countryside stations and observatories. There are daily patrols during rush hours, including by air using Forestry Department aircraft,” he said.

Kettis finally called on the public to be particularly careful as they are the catalyst for containing fires.

“No matter how much we try, people have the last word. They need to be careful, avoid any activities that may cause a fire and, if they see a fire, alert first responders immediately to enable a swift reaction.

“The public is also encouraged to inform police should they witness suspicious or irresponsible behaviour to facilitate investigations and hinder perpetrators.

“Many have already appeared before the court, many have been questioned by police and there are already three arrests this year, all thanks to the public’s contribution,” he concluded.

Read more:

Fire fighters on alert, warn against carelessness

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleEconomic sentiment deteriorates significantly in May
Next articleExpert worried about relaxed attitude over Covid-19 measures

Top Stories

Local

Two new cases, total now 939

Josephine Koumettou -
Two new coronavirus cases were reported today by the health ministry, the same number as yesterday, from a total of 2214 tests, raising the...
Read more
Local

Health inspectors fine 12 businesses

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Twelve businesses have been fined for failing to comply with a provision in the decree requiring their employees to undergo a coronavirus test before...
Read more
Local

Labour Minister: €219 million paid to 180,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A total of  €219 million has been paid to some 180,000 beneficiaries under the first and second phases of the support schemes introduced to...
Read more
Local

Ministry issues new instructions for private tutorial centres

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Following the announcement by the Ministry of Education of May 20 on the reopening of Private Tutorials/Private Educational Centres, the ministry on Tuesday reissued...
Read more
Local

Recovery rate of Covid patients at 63.7% as of May 24 (infographics)

Josephine Koumettou -
The recovery rate of Coronavirus patients in Cyprus stands at 63.7% as of May 24, according to new data released by the Health Ministry...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two new cases, total now 939

Josephine Koumettou -
Two new coronavirus cases were reported today by the health ministry, the same number as yesterday, from a total of 2214 tests, raising the...
Read more
Local

Health inspectors fine 12 businesses

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Twelve businesses have been fined for failing to comply with a provision in the decree requiring their employees to undergo a coronavirus test before...
Read more
Local

Labour Minister: €219 million paid to 180,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A total of  €219 million has been paid to some 180,000 beneficiaries under the first and second phases of the support schemes introduced to...
Read more
Local

Ministry issues new instructions for private tutorial centres

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Following the announcement by the Ministry of Education of May 20 on the reopening of Private Tutorials/Private Educational Centres, the ministry on Tuesday reissued...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros