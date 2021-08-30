NewsWorldFire rages through Milan residential tower block

Fire rages through Milan residential tower block

A large fire ripped through a block of flats in Milan on Sunday (August 29), Italy’s fire and rescue service said.

The fire began on the upper floors of the 20-storey building before spreading to lower levels, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

Video released by firefighters showed them on scene battling the flames as clouds of black smoke rose into the air.

Around 20 cars parked nearby were also destroyed in the inferno, the fire brigade said.

Early reports in local media, citing the mayor of the city, said no-one had been killed or injured and all residents had been successfully evacuated.

By gavriella
