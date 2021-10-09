NewsLocalFire near the Nicosia-Limassol highway

Fire near the Nicosia-Limassol highway

A fire has just broken out between the villages of Choirokitia and Tochni, north of the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, four fire engines from various Fire Stations have rushed to the scene.

By gavriella
Previous articleArson to the car of 39-year-old woman outside her house
Next articleVolunteers clean beach and sea of Agia Napa

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros