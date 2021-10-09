Fire near the Nicosia-Limassol highway

A fire has just broken out between the villages of Choirokitia and Tochni, north of the Nicosia-Limassol highway.
According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, four fire engines from various Fire Stations have rushed to the scene.
