Two front fire in mountainous Limassol, Peristerona-Akaki blaze under control (update)

A fire broke out just after two this afternoon in an open area near the Peristerona-Akaki provincial road outside Nicosia, affecting visibility for oncoming drivers.

The fire was placed under control around 16.35 after burning a small area of olive trees, dry weeds and haystacks.

The cause of the blaze, outside Peristerona, is under investigation.

Late this afternoon, crews in four fighting vehicles, the forestry department and two planes were battling a two front fire between the Trozena and Yerovasa communities in a mountainous area of Limassol.