News Local Fire near Nicosia General under control

Fire near Nicosia General under control

 

A forest fire at the Athalassa Park, near the Nicosia General Hospital in the Latsia area, was placed under control late this afternoon, after burning old tyres from an abandoned machine warehouses and wild shrubbery for more than one hour.

According to a forestry department statement, a fast response prevented the fire from spreading further. It burned a small area of wild reeds.

Fire fighting forces included five forestry department men in two vehicles and a further 7 from the fire service in 2 vehicles.

The cause is under investigation.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRight-wing and and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain
Next articleInfographics: 86% recover from virus, most new cases from repatriations

Top Stories

Local

It’s a zero for the sixth time-No new cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  No new cases of covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today, following 1613 tests, keeping the number of infections at 980. So today's tests were as...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 86% recover from virus, most new cases from repatriations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eighty five point nine percent of covid patients, 816 in total have made a full recovery and most of the new cases in the...
Read more
Local

Fire near Nicosia General under control

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A forest fire at the Athalassa Park, near the Nicosia General Hospital in the Latsia area, was placed under control late this afternoon, after...
Read more
World

Right-wing and and anti-racism protesters scuffle in Britain

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Anti-racism protesters rallied around Britain, with scuffles breaking out in London where counter-demonstrators also came out to protect monuments targeted for their links to...
Read more
World

Scaled-down ceremony marks Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Britain’s Queen Elizabeth viewed a socially-distanced military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday on Saturday, after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

It’s a zero for the sixth time-No new cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  No new cases of covid-19 were reported in Cyprus today, following 1613 tests, keeping the number of infections at 980. So today's tests were as...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 86% recover from virus, most new cases from repatriations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eighty five point nine percent of covid patients, 816 in total have made a full recovery and most of the new cases in the...
Read more
Local

Fire behind Nicosia General Hospital (update)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A fire broke out  just before three at a short distance behind Nicosia General Hospital. It was burning old tyres and dry weeds and was...
Read more
Local

President to discuss Turkish EEZ actions, covid with Von Der Leyen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades will put the issue of Turkish illegal actions in the Cyprus EEZ and the Eastern Mediterranean as a whole, to European Commission...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros