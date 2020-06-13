Fire near Nicosia General under control

A forest fire at the Athalassa Park, near the Nicosia General Hospital in the Latsia area, was placed under control late this afternoon, after burning old tyres from an abandoned machine warehouses and wild shrubbery for more than one hour.

According to a forestry department statement, a fast response prevented the fire from spreading further. It burned a small area of wild reeds.

Fire fighting forces included five forestry department men in two vehicles and a further 7 from the fire service in 2 vehicles.

The cause is under investigation.