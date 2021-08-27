Fire in Yeri contained, burnt 500 metres away from homes

A fire that broke out late on Thursday at the site of a factory in the industrial area of Yeri threatened to burn homes before it was contained early on Friday.

This is what state radio said before adding that the fire was as near as 500 metres from homes in Yeri, Nicosia district, and that it was contained but not completely put out.

Authorities advised local residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movements outside on Friday, due to the intense smell and the smoke.

A total of 11 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the site of the factory which contains recyclable materials – mostly from vehicles.

Due to the composition of the burning materials firefighters were using foam and this meant that it took some time before the flames were completely put out.