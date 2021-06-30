NewsLocalFire in Trachypedoula under control

Fire in Trachypedoula under control

A fire that broke out at Trachypedoula and had been raging uncontrolled during the night is now under control, according to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service.

However, Kettis added that even though the situation is now under control, there are continuous revivals due to the strong winds in the area.

Both land and air forces continue their efforts to put the fire out.

It is noted that members of the Police and of the Fire Service from various stations in Paphos responded to the call with four manned Fire Engines. There were also three Fire Engines of the Forestry Department and two helicopters.

However, as Kettis said, due to the expansion of the fire, forces from other districts have also come to the scene.

By gavriella
