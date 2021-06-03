Fire in the district of Paphos

A fire broke out this morning at the community of Pentalia of the Paphos District.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, the fire is burning dry weeds and wild vegetation and three Fire Engines from various stations of Paphos are working to put it out. Another two Fire Engines of the Forestry Department as well as two helicopters of the Republic, two planes of the Forestry Department and another two Fire Engines have jointed the effort.

The fire is near a village so additional measures are being taken.