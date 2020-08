A fire broke out in the village of Potami in Nicosia just before 2pm today burning wild vegetation.

According to the Fire Department spokesperson Andreas Kettis, 4 fire trucks from Nicosia stations, 2 from the Forestry Department, and 1 Portable Fire Unit from the Hunters Guild of Cyprus accompanied by their crews as well two Forestry Department aircrafts are trying to extinguish the fire.

Homes located in the area are protected by the fire services.