A fire that broke out at 14:37 between the communities of Moni and Monagroulli in the district of Limassol was finally under control, according to an announcement of the Department of Forests.

Firefighting forces of the Department of Forests and of the Fire Service had been trying to put it out assisted by three firefighting aircraft and two helicopters.

The fire burned an area of five acres, with bushes, pine trees and eucalyptus.