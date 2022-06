The general situation regarding the big fire in the occupied Kantara has improved a lot compared to the conditions that had prevailed yesterday.

According to recent information, the fire is now greatly under control. Two helicopters from the British Bases, one helicopter from Turkey, two planes from the Republic of Cyprus as well as two planes from Israel are trying to put it out.

So far, approximately 12,000 acres were burned and 5-6 persons were taken to hospital for inhaling smoke.