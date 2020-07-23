Fire in an inaccessible area in Paphos under control

The fire in the area of the village of Koili in Paphos is now under control.

It burned a total area of about 2 hectares.

The fire brigade continues with final extinguishing, securing the perimeter and dealing with any refires.

A fire broke out in an inaccessible area of the village of Koili in Paphos at 14:28 on Thursday.

According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out in dry grass and low wild vegetation in an inaccessible area of the village of Koili.

3 fire trucks were initially operating on the scene Philenews reported.

The fire brigade was then reinforced with another fire truck from the Paphos Outdoor Fire Station and 3 Portable Fire Units from the Community Council of Kelokedaron, Koili and the Hunters Guild of Cyprus.

In addition, 3 more aircrafts by the Department of Forestry joined the fire fight bringing the air means to a total of 6, 4 forestry aircrafts and 2 helicopters.