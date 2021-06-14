NewsLocalFire in Alassa still in progress

Fire in Alassa still in progress

The Fire Service has dispatched two fire engines to an area in Alassa where a fire is raging in a precipice.

Aerial means are on stand-by ready to intervene if needed.
More later.

By gavriella
