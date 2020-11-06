Photos Fire in a multi-storey in Dhaka

Fire in a multi-storey in Dhaka

Firefighters are seen on a ladder, as they spray water to extinguish fire on a multi-storey building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Firefighters are seen on a ladder, as they spray water to extinguish fire on a multi-storey building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

The White House is seen behind posters reading “Loser”

Andreas Nicolaides -
The White House is seen behind posters reading "Loser" the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. November 4, 2020.
Read more
Photos

2020 U.S. presidential election

Andreas Nicolaides -
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee,...
Read more
Photos

Women protest on the Day of the Dead

Andreas Nicolaides -
A woman looks on as she takes part in a protest on the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide, in Mexico...
Read more
Photos

Rescue operations after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea

Andreas Nicolaides -
A crane lifts a vehicle as rescue operations take place on a site secured by the police after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros