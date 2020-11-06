Fire in a multi-storey in Dhaka

Firefighters are seen on a ladder, as they spray water to extinguish fire on a multi-storey building, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 5, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
The White House is seen behind posters reading “Loser”
The White House is seen behind posters reading "Loser" the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. November 4, 2020.
2020 U.S. presidential election
Empty boxes from Milwaukee's voting wards are seen the night of Election Day as absentee ballots are counted at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee,...
Women protest on the Day of the Dead
A woman looks on as she takes part in a protest on the Day of the Dead against gender violence and femicide, in Mexico...
Rescue operations after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea
A crane lifts a vehicle as rescue operations take place on a site secured by the police after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea,...