According to the Fire Service, a fire broke out yesterday afternoon at a canteen preparing food that was parked in a field in Avgorou village.

The Fire Station of Famagusta responded to the call sending a fire engine but in the meantime neighbors managed to put out the fire. The firemen finished the job and inspected the space.

The fire caused extensive damage to the canteen.

The scene was cordoned off by the Police and was guarded during the night.