Fire fighters rescue man from 12 metre pit (video)

The fire service has posted a video on its Facebook page of fire fighters rescuing a man who fell into a 12 metre septic pit in Kato Deftera yesterday.

They said that they were called to a house on Chrysospiliotissa road, near Ayios Nicolaos Church after a man fell into a 12 metre septic pit when the cover gave way.

Fire fighters from Lakatamia fire station responded with a rescue team and the man was brought to the surface using special equipment.

First aid was administered in cooperation with an ambulance crew and the man taken to the A&E of Nicosia General Hospital.