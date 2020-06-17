News Local Fire fighters rescue man from 12 metre pit (video)

Fire fighters rescue man from 12 metre pit (video)

 

The fire service has posted a video on its Facebook page of fire fighters rescuing a man who fell into a 12 metre septic pit in Kato Deftera yesterday.

They said that they were called to a house on Chrysospiliotissa road, near Ayios Nicolaos Church after a  man fell into a 12 metre septic pit when the cover gave way.

Fire fighters from Lakatamia fire station responded with a rescue team and the man was brought to the surface using special equipment.

First aid was administered in cooperation with an ambulance crew and the man taken to the A&E of Nicosia General Hospital.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus records 6.1% increase in road fatalities in 2019
Next articleUniNic study: even with mask, saliva droplets can still escape mouth

Top Stories

Local

7000 passengers in first week of reopening of Larnaca Airport

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A total of about 7000 passengers flew in and out of Larnaca Airport in the first week since it reopened on June 9, the...
Read more
Local

Five new schemes to bolster jobs, businesses

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed as the economy enters the recovery...
Read more
Local

Perdios: Cyprus can expect only 30% of last year’s tourist numbers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus this year can only anticipate welcoming 30% of the four million tourists that came last year, deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios has told...
Read more
Local

UniNic study: even with mask, saliva droplets can still escape mouth

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Coronavirus is able to pass between two people standing up to one metre apart even if one of them is wearing a surgical grade...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters rescue man from 12 metre pit (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire service has posted a video on its Facebook page of fire fighters rescuing a man who fell into a 12 metre septic...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

7000 passengers in first week of reopening of Larnaca Airport

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A total of about 7000 passengers flew in and out of Larnaca Airport in the first week since it reopened on June 9, the...
Read more
Local

Five new schemes to bolster jobs, businesses

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed as the economy enters the recovery...
Read more
Local

Perdios: Cyprus can expect only 30% of last year’s tourist numbers

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus this year can only anticipate welcoming 30% of the four million tourists that came last year, deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios has told...
Read more
Local

UniNic study: even with mask, saliva droplets can still escape mouth

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Coronavirus is able to pass between two people standing up to one metre apart even if one of them is wearing a surgical grade...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros