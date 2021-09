Part of the Limassol-Nicosia highway on the way to Nicosia, near Psematismenos is closed due to a fire at a car being driven on the road.

Drivers are asked to get out of the road from the Zygi exit and drive toward Nicosia through the old Limassol-Nicosia road while they can return to the highway from the next exit.

Six fire engines are working to put out the fire. Thick smoke is affecting the visibility of the road.