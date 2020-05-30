Fire causes extensive damage to Pissouri restaurant

A fire that broke out at a restaurant in Pissouri early on Saturday money caused extensive damage, the fire service said.

It said that fire fighters had responded to a fire at 4 am on Saturday and managed to extinguish it a little after 6 am.

The fire burned the interior and equipment, as well as the kitchen and storerooms. There were no people inside at the time.

Three fire trucks, two from Limassol and one from the British Bases, responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire will be investigated today.

(File photo)