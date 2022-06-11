Major fire burning materials east of Limassol, near highway

Black toxic fumes can be seen billowing from an area east of Limassol, as a fire has broken out near an old quarry between the Kalavasos and Mari communities, close to the Nicosia-Limassol highway.

According to initial reports, the blaze is burning a pile of old tires with the fire service and other response units rushing to the scene.

The head of Kalavasos community told Philenews that the fire is affecting materials, including tires, close to the area’s disused quarry with black smoke reaching Tochni as well as other surrounding communities in Vassiliko.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution.

More later…