News Local Fire in mountainous Paphos district under control-UPDATED

Fire in mountainous Paphos district under control-UPDATED

A fire which broke out around 5am on Monday at the villages of Kelokedara, Galataria and Vretsia in mountainous Paphos district came under control about three hours later.

This is what a fire service spokesman said, adding that arson is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

The centre of the fire was along Xeros river bed and trees, wild vegetation, bush land and cultivation have already been burnt.

The fire service spokesman also said the fact that no strong winds were blowing was helpful, along with the fact that action was taken promptly.

The fire hazard is on red alert because of the extremely high temperatures forecast in Cyprus for almost the whole week.

By Annie Charalambous
