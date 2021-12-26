NewsLocalFire breaks out at seven storey apartment building in Nicosia centre

Fire breaks out at seven storey apartment building in Nicosia centre

Fire Service responds to 45 extreme weather incidents

 

A fire broke out early last night at a fourth floor apartment of a seven storey building on recently reopened central Makarios Avenue in Nicosia, as residents were evacuated.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the blaze is thought to have started at 21:12, with crews in four vehicles responding from stations across the capital.

The apartment suffered extensive damage, as did to a lesser degree, a number of apartments on both the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th floors, as well as common areas on the block.

The fire was put out before spreading further and all residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire service and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleTwo-day mourning period declared after 41 killed in Burkina Faso ambush
Next articleRapid antigen units on December 26

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros