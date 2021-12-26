Fire breaks out at seven storey apartment building in Nicosia centre

A fire broke out early last night at a fourth floor apartment of a seven storey building on recently reopened central Makarios Avenue in Nicosia, as residents were evacuated.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the blaze is thought to have started at 21:12, with crews in four vehicles responding from stations across the capital.

The apartment suffered extensive damage, as did to a lesser degree, a number of apartments on both the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th floors, as well as common areas on the block.

The fire was put out before spreading further and all residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire service and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.