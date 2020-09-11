Photos Fire breaks out at Beirut's port area

Fire breaks out at Beirut’s port area

A view shows the site of a fire that broke out at Beirut’s port area, Lebanon September 10, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Smoke from California wildfires darkens the sky in San Francisco

Andreas Nicolaides -
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 9, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Fire breaks out at Moria refugee camp

Andreas Nicolaides -
A migrant walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Quezaltepeque jail in El Salvador

Andreas Nicolaides -
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4, 2020.
Read more
Photos

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

Andreas Nicolaides -
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros