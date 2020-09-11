Fire breaks out at Beirut’s port area

A view shows the site of a fire that broke out at Beirut’s port area, Lebanon September 10, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Smoke from California wildfires darkens the sky in San Francisco
The Bay Bridge is seen under an orange sky darkened by the smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 9, 2020.
Fire breaks out at Moria refugee camp
A migrant walks among destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 9, 2020.
Quezaltepeque jail in El Salvador
Gang members are seen inside a cell at Quezaltepeque jail during a media tour, in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador September 4, 2020.
Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia and a tournament official tend to a linesperson who was struck with a ball by Djokovic against Pablo Carreno Busta...